L-R company directors, Oguntoye Sumbo, Folashade Oloruntoba, Jigan Babaoja, (Ambassador ) Michael Adewole and Odeyemi Jesuyemisi

The leading Pan African real estate company, Adron Homes and Properties is set to distribute N3,000 worth of fuel to 3,500 Nigerians totaling about N10,000,000 in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

In a statement released by the company’s Director-General of Sales and Marketing, Mrs Folashade Oloruntoba today at the company’s head office in Lagos said, “Adron Homes and Properties are bent on giving back to the society and this the company has continually done over its 10 years of existence.

Oloruntoba stated “the company will be targeting several filling stations across eight states, namely; Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Abuja, Nasarawa, Niger and Ekiti starting from Tuesday 31st of May till the last person is been served”.

She identified the 34 filling stations where the give away will be taking place as: Mobile Filling Station, Fagba; North West, Gbagada; Oando, Iwo Road; and NNPC, Egbeda among others.

She noted that the project has cost the company about N10 million.

Oloruntoba added that the purpose of the program is to appreciate the customers and to welcome more prospective customers.

She further explained, “we want to gift 3500 Nigerians a token of about N3000 worth of fuel, in each filling station. We ‘ll give be attending to nothing less than 100 cars at the filling stations, which will amount to 3000 Nigerians to appreciate and to welcome on board our prospective customers all across the earlier listed 8 states in Nigeria. We ‘re also extending this to Cotonou in the Republic of Benin”.

It will be recalled that the real estate company clocked 10 years in real estate business and has so far bridged the gap of affordable housing among the Nigerian citizens.

The 10th anniversary, the company has reiterated will be a year-long event and this is one of the numerous givebacks the company will be embarking on in appreciation of its customers and giving back to the society.

Oloruntoba emphasized that everyone needs to take advantage of the company’s affordable housing scheme with a flexible payment plan that will span across 24 to 36 months payment duration.