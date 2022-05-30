By Kingsley Adegboye

Beginning from tomorrow, Tuesday May 31, 2022, Adron Homes, a foremost Nigeria’s real estate development company based in Lagos, will give quantity of petroleum motor spirit (PMS), otherwise call fuel worth N10 million Naira to reward its present and prospective customers across Nigeria, as part of the company’s plans to mark its 10th anniversary.

Specifically, 3, 500 Nigerians are expected to benefit from the kind gesture according to Adron Homes’ Director of Sales and Marketing, Sumbo Oguntoye.

Oguntoye who disclosed that the idea behind the gesture is to give back to its present customers and prospective customers of Adron Homes, added that the locations to collect the free fuel are spread across Nigerian states including FCT, Abuja.

Such locations include Mobil filling station, Agidingbi. NNPC Mega station, Iju road, Lagos for Mainland Continent. Island Continent includes NNPC Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos, Total Surulere, Lagos.

Winners Continent includes Oando filling station, Garki, Abuja, AYM Shafa filling station, Lugbe, Abuja. Midland Continent includes Mobil filling station, Ogba, Lagos, NNPC station, Akowonjo. Upland Continent- Jezco Oil Nigeria Ltd, Mobil filling stations, Badagry. Llagos central continent-Northwest filling station, Gbagada Expressway, Enyo filling station Ikorodu, Lagos. Highfliers continent- NNPC filling station Jahi, Abuja, Shema filling station, Suleja, Niger state. Treasure continent- AYM Shafa station, Mararaba, AYM Shafa station, Keffi, Nassarawa state.

Eko continent includes Oando filling station, Marina, Lagos, Conoil filling station, Alagomeji, Yaba. Pacesetter continent includes Gastab, Mokola, Ibadan, Bovas, Bodija, Ibadan. De forerunner continent-Gastab, Oke Bola, Bovas, Iwo road, Ibadan. Pathfinder continent- Gastab, new garage, Taska, Tipper garage. De rock continent- Fagbems filling station at Leme, NNPC petrol station Leme. Gateway continent- NNPC filling station, Isale Oko Sagamu. Highfliers continent- Conoil filling station, zone 3, Shema filling station Suleja.

Head office continent includes NNPC filling station, Omole, Lagos, Oando filling station, Ojodu road, Berger. West Africa continent includes Jehovah Nissi petroleum (jnp), Tunde motors junction, Cotonou and Jehovah Nissi petroleum (jnp), Fidjrosse, Cotonou.

As a means of identifying the eligible customers for the free fuel, Oguntoye said said vouchers will be issued to them, while their vehicles’ number plates will be forwarded to filling stations where everybody is expected to collect the free fuel.