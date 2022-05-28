As court fixes June 14 for hearing

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Two renowned rights activists, Convener, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, and Founder and President, One Love Foundation, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, Friday, expressed hope over lawsuit filed against President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and Prof Rhoda Gumus, to stop Gumus’ appointment as INEC Commissioner.

This was contained in a statement signed by the duo, which points that above suit is over Professor Rhoda Gumus’ alleged membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and cannot be INEC Commissioner at the same time.

The statement reads in part, “Recall that few months ago, President Muhammadu Buhari conveyed the name of Prof Rhoda Gumus to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation as an INEC commissioner.

“In his reaction, Deji Adeyanju questioned the rationale for the appointment of Prof Rhoda Gumus, though he recognised Prof. Gumus professional capabilities.

“Adeyanju stated that the nomination and consequent swearing in of Prof Rhoda Gumus and mostly her swearing in by President Buhari nomination runs contrary to the provisions of Paragraph 14 of Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution as amended and Section 30, of then electoral Act, which prohibits the appointment of a member of a political party as an Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Commissioner.

“Deji Adeyanju in a letter to National assembly, “Noted that precisely on March 27, 2021, Prof Rhoda Gumus registered as a card carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as evidenced in the said letter from Deji Adeyanju Concerned Nigeria Group and addressed to the Senate of Nigeria, in other to halt/stop Prof Rhoda Gumus’ appointment as INEC commissioner.”

According to the statement, the letter also pointed that by this development, this issue has taken a disturbing pattern, and the letter further reads thus, “A few months ago, President Buhari nominated Ms. Lauretta Onochie as an INEC Commissioner”.

The statement also disclosed that the suit is over Professor Rhoda Gumus’ alleged membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is the ruling party and her subsequent appointment by President Buhari as an INEC commissioner.

“The above suit, filed at Abuja division of Federal High Court, in Suit No FHC/ABJ/CS /234/2022, has the president of Nigeria, Attorney General of the Federation, INEC, Senate President and Prof Rhoda Gumus and was filed by Abuja based Human Rights lawyer, Samuel Ihensekhien Jnr on behalf of Deji Adeyanju and Patriot Patrick Eholor and the suit is seeking for 5 distinct reliefs and other ancillary/mandatory consequential injunctions in this regard”, the statement pointed.

Meanwhile, the case has been fixed for hearing on June 14, 2022.

“All parties, including President Muhammadu Buhari, the AGF, INEC and Prof Rhoda Gumus have all been served, and this case have been fixed for hearing on the 14th June, 2022”, the statement added.

