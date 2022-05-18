Having shared the stage with A’list entertainers including Davido, Wande Coal, Peruzzi, Omah Lay, Eddy Kenzo, Queen Sheebah, Baddosha, Portable, Pasuma, BNXN, Patoranking, Runtown, among many others, Istanbul-based Nigerian hype man, Adeoye Toheeb Ademola, professionally known as ‘Kenturky of Istanbul’, (PTT) ‘Pay to Talk’ is set to take his craft a notch higher.

The Ajegunle born, Surulere-Alimosho bred entertainer who had it rough in his days back in Nigeria is set to hold one of the biggest entertainment events in the history of Istanbul’s entertainment scene.

Speaking on the forthcoming even in an interview with Vanguard, he said; “By 23rd of June, PTT Entertainment is bringing in Diamond platinum all the way from Tanzania to Foxsea Side Istanbul, Turkey. It will be one of the biggest events ever in Istanbul. I really want people to come through for me and show love. I’m also open to collaborations and bookings all over the world. I believe that in years to come, I will be one of the top promoters from Nigeria. I really hope to play my part and leave my mark in the Nigeria entertainment industry. I also want to thank my fans, friends, family from Nigeria and people in Diaspora for always showing me love and support, I really appreciate. “

Recalling how he climbed the ladder of success to his current status as a hype man of repute all the way in Istanbul, Toheed recounted with nostalgia how he had it rough.

“Growing up was not all rosy for me, during my school days, I had to do side jobs to support my

Parents and survive. I worked as a borehole engineer, worked in a night club popularly known as 12 Temple Ikoyi as a waiter. All my life, I have always wanted to be a professional footballer and I have always had passion for anything entertainment. So when I was working as a waiter at 12 Temple Ikoyi I met DJ Therapy who was the club’s official DJ and MC Marcos their hype man. So they gave me the privilege of using the MIC and my entertainment career started from there.”

“Along the line, I met Mr. & Mrs. O.O Bolarinwa who facilitated my travelling to Turkey for a chance in football. Unfortunately Turkey does not have so many prospects in football which made me decide to go into other things. I started out as a Shisha-man in a club in Istanbul, Turkey at Club Vybe and also worked as a personal shopper. After a while, I moved onto work as a full time hype man at Clubvera and the millions. During the pandemic, I had to go work at another club (fox Club) due to the clubs having issues with the government. I was retained as the official hype man at fox seaside club Istanbul.”

He added, “In the long run, I had to further my education also, so I got an admission to Gelisim University Istanbul, Turkey to study business administration. I’m in my second year now and it’s been quite a good and sweet journey for me. I still continued my hype man job though, but later after my one year of working as a hype man, I met Billyque who is the CEO of Billyque Entertainment, who also tutored me and advised me to expand my horizon. 2 years on stage came and I collaborated with Billyque Entertainment to bring in Small Doctor to perform at the event which held at Foxsea Side Club where I worked.”

“This made me to go on to establish my own entertainment company, ‘Pay To Talk

Entertainment’ (PTT), fully registered in Nigeria. I later went on to collaborate with Billyque Entertainment, to bring in Taye Currency and Seyivibez. I have also graced the stage with so many great artists around the globe such as Davido, Wande Coal, Peruzzi, Omah Lay, Eddy Kenzo, Jux, Queen Sheebah, Baddosha, Portable, Pasuma, BNXN, Patoranking, Runtown, Anyidons, Fik Fameica & chosen Becky, Yinka, Azawi and so many more.”