There are many myths attached to being single and one of them is that, one cannot be truly happy if they’re still single at a certain age.

Adefunke Adeyemi’s ‘Singular’ debunks this myth and shares genuine life lessons for singles who want to live their best life, while anticipating a satisfying and lasting relationship, as there is nothing more attractive than someone who is happy and fulfilled in themselves.

While we have relatively moved past the age where marriage is seen as the ultimate goal and procreation a must, being single or being happily single is still a foreign concept to some. Singlehood is viewed as a lonely path; granted, it can be lonely at times, but even relationships don’t offer solace from loneliness.

You can be in a relationship and be walking through a thick fog of loneliness. You can also be single and content, living your life to the fullest. To an extent this is what Adefunke tries to pontificate in ‘Singular’

We always hear motivational speakers say “Dream big.” In fact, Ben Carson wrote a whole book on thinking big, which means that if you can dream it, you can definitely get it. Adefunke encourages singles to dream lofty dreams and work diligently to achieve them. She shares practical examples using her experiences and how she has been able to achieve some dream projects and build a thriving career in aviation.

Aside the fact that ‘Singular’ is an easy read, it is also filled with real life experiences which makes some of the author’s words relatable. Adefunke teaches as much as she suggests that truth is definitely relative. What hold true for A may not be true for B. She lays emphasis on this when she says in one of the chapters that you should do YOU. She buttresses her points with analogies and quotes, which make the chapters all the more interesting.

Coupled with being conversational, the aesthetics are captivating; from the cover page to the chapter-by-chapter illustrations, Adefunke shows how much she has invested in getting her message across. As much as the title implies ‘singlehood’, it also applies to those in relationships, because the ultimate goal is to live life to the fullest as humans whether single or not.

You’re single. Good for you! But are you living your life to its fullest? Meaning are you taking those solo trips, solo dates and investing in yourself as much as you are investing in your career and finances? These are the points Adefunke raises in this book. The world is yours for the taking and when better to start than during this period devoid of encumbrances?

Whether we like to admit it or not, commitment has its own rules of engagement, which can sometimes put a pause in going after the things we want. So, while you are single, explore! The extent of your dream influences what you become.

The world is your playground. Explore it. And start while you are single!