General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye

By Olayinka Latona, Lagos

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Nigerians to eat healthily by adopting proper dietary and healthy lifestyle.

Making the appeal through the church’s daily devotional, ‘Open Heaven’, with wake up topics: ‘Why Do You Eat & How Often Do you Eat?’, Adeboye warned that overindulgence in food can cause physical and spiritual weakness.

He said: “The Bible says that the main purpose for eating should be to gain strength, not for indulging the flesh, as many people do. Food gives strength; however, it can also make a fellow weak spiritually and physically.

ALSO READ:

“When you see people who have become obese because they eat whatever they like whenever they like, you will notice that they are usually weak. For example, such people will begin to pant heavily after minimal physical exercise.

“That is a case of overindulgence in food, causing physical weakness. So, if you have noticed that getting up from your seat takes longer and more effort than it should, you need to check your diet.”

The mathematician turned cleric said the main purpose for eating should be to gain strength and not for indulging the flesh noting that anyone who does not eat primarily for strength will also be weak spiritually.

Vanguard News Nigeria