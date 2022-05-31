By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has disclosed that it is set to hold its national convention and presidential primaries on June 8, 2022.

Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, disclosed this to newsmen at the ADC’s third presidential aspirants Forum, with the theme: “Leading Forward with Knowledge-driven Collegiate Presidency,” on Tuesday evening in Abuja.

According to Chief Nwosu, the primaries and convention will be held in Ogun state, noting that the convention “would make a clear precedence for our great country as ADC is poised to rescue Nigeria from the elites who are neck bent on frustrating the electorate and the masses as a whole.”

He emphasised that the ADC would not lower its standards for money-bag politicians who are getting set to use their tactics against the mission of the party.

He appreciated the presidential aspirants for showing their nation building prowess and their willingness to work together as a team, “unlike what the Nigerian Political structure is used to,” he said.

Major Stakeholders in the party at the Forum include: the BOT Chairman, Senator Patricia Akwashiki; BOT Treasurer, Amb. S.M Bamali; other members of BOT: Alhaji Abu Zachari; Barr. Buba Godobe, Hon. Abayomi Runsewe, Barr. Datta Amachree; NWC Members: the National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu; Dep. National Chairman, Politics, Dr. Bamidele Ajadi.

Others are Dep. National Chairman, Ethics, Standards and Values, Barr. Justina Dolapo Abanida; National Secretary, Alhaji Said Baba Abdullahi; National Treasurer, Elder Calvin Irite Alagoa; National Coordinator, Electoral Matters & INEC Liaison; National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman; National Women Leader, Hon. Mrs. Kyauta Yakubu.

Also were, National Director of Communications and Programs, Barr. Ifenla Oligbinde; National Youth Leader, Barr. Maurice Ebam; Dep. Youth Leader, Hauwa Yusuf; National Vice Chairman, North East, Alhaji Ibrahim Manzo and National Vice Chairman, South West, Hon. Razak Eyiowuawi.

However, the 12 presidential hopefuls that graced the epoch making event were, Dr. Mani Ibrahim, Hon. Joyce Ogochukwu Nsaka, Dr. Chike Okogwu, Dr Chukwuka Monye, Lady Angela Johnson, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, Hon. Dumebi Kachikwu, Princess Chichi Ojei, Dr. Muhammed Lamido, Bishop Ify-George Oforkansi, Dr. Favour Ayodele and Evang. Dr. Ebiti Ndok Jegede.

