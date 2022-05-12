Africa’s leading venture builder, Adanian Labs, announces the winners of its first-ever Hackathon event in Nigeria to empower developers innovators to develop new technologies and solutions that will impact Africa and the Future. The Hackathon saw developers compete for up to Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira prize to finish up a task within a given time.

The Hackathon Event took place on Saturday, 30th April 2022, with over 50 applications across Lagos, Nigeria. The best 20 applicants were selected to compete for the big prize. Five tech experts were present as judges to select the best solution.

Finally, the participants were given an opportunity to defend and explain the rationale and processes behind their solution.

The event is in line with Adanian Labs vision, to be the leading Pan African Tech lab investing in African Innovations created to solve problems on the continent and beyond.

The winners will be presented will life changing opportunities will Adanian Labs having gone through thorough training and mentorship with industry experts in the Adanian Labs Community.

“I will get the laptop I have always wanted to use with the money annd it will aid my skill and development” says one of the winners when asked by the Country Head, Killian Mayua.

Adanian Labs is a Pan African venture building studio with a mission to build, incubate and launch impact driven technology companies and entrepreneurs working to solve some of Africa’s most pertinent challenges.

Adanian Labs uses smart technologies (AI and Blockchain) as building blocks to create solutions that are impact focused, commercially viable and scalable across Africa and other parts of the world.

Currently the company has built 14 startups including in AgriTech, HealthTech, WomenTech, FinTech, AdTech, SmeTech and other industries; and has launched 2 centers of excellencies – AI Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and The Africa Block Chain Center for Blockchain Technology.

Adanian Labs is a partner of EMURGO Africa and is headquartered in Nairobi Kenya, with a presence in Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Zambia, Swaziland and the United Kingdom.