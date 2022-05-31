By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, Tuesday, raised concern over threats to sustainability of water resources in the country.

Adamu who in his address via Zoom at the meeting of ‘National Irrigation Forum on Institutional Strengthening and Management of Public Irrigation Schemes in Nigeria’ and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nigeria National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage (NINCID) holding in Ibadan, Oyo State from Monday 30th to Tuesday 31st May 2022, said the threats include land degradation, deforestation, rapid population growth and other social-economic development including the effect of climate change as contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations Unit in the Ministry of Water Resources, Funmi Imuetinyan.

He also charged members of NINCID to ensure a paradigm shift from the traditional and unregulated irrigation practices in Nigeria to a more sustainable land and water use management approach.

Read Also:

Water Resources Ministry charges staff on value addition to service delivery

However, he expressed hope that the myriad of challenges can be addressed through “stimulation and promotion of development and application of arts, science and techniques of engineering, agriculture, economics, ecology and social science in managing water and land resources for irrigation, drainage, flood control and river training alongside related research.”

He also explained essence of the AGM, which is focused on bringing various stakeholders and experts together within the water resources sector, which they are to deliberate, share ideas, knowledge and experiences on how to advance irrigation and drainage practices in Nigeria.

He also tasked them on coming up with lasting resolutions that will further consolidate irrigation practices for the attainment of sustainable irrigation and water management in Nigeria.

Present at the meeting were Directors of Irrigation, Country Representatives, retired Irrigation Directors, members of the Academia and Water Stakeholders

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Didi Walson-Jack, in a remark via Zoom noted that NINCID as a knowledge- based sharing platform is dedicated to improving the status of irrigated agriculture and management, including rain-fed agriculture driven by experts’, contributions for the development, and acceleration of irrigation and drainage practices in Nigeria.

Walson-Jack added that as part of its development effort, NINCID has established a forum called Young Professional Forum with members drawn within the sector including Federal Ministry of Water Resources (FMWR), River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs), and National Water Resources Institute (NWRI), and others.

She also expressed optimism that the Committee will discuss ways and means of strengthening the Young Professionals Forum and suggested options for its sustainability, which she said, generate resolutions that will reposition NINCID to operate optimally.

Earlier in an address of welcome, the Chairperson of NINCID and the Director of Irrigation and Drainage, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Oyeronke Oluniyi, recalled that NINCID is a subsidiary of International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage ( ICID), a leading Techno- Scientific non governmental and non profit making International Organization dedicated to the improvement of Water and Land management to enhance worldwide supply of food and fiber for humankind.

Oluniyi also urged members to participate maximally and develop sustainable ways of ensuring that NINCID activities grow in more beneficial ways.

Vanguard News Nigeria