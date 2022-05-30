By Umar Yusuf



Yola—All Progressives Congress, APC, gubernatorial flag bearer in Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Ahmed, has given a quit notice to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, advising the governor and PDP to start preparing to vacate the government house in 2023.



Binani who spoke in Yola at a chat with newsmen after winning her party primaries, said “I’m ready to face the incumbent. My party will come up with a strategy to win the confidence of the people and to mobilize for votes. By the time we set the ball rolling, PDP will know that they have no stake in 2023.

READ ALSO:



“In my acceptance address, I have said that the victory is not my victory but victory for the party. It is a victory for all of us. We had an agreement before the election to support whoever emerged winner. I appreciate all the other aspirants for the comradeship they displayed and ensuring a rancour-free exercise and displaying high degree of responsibility.”



Binani thanked her party for allowing women to participate in the primary exercise, noting that the new approach had helped her course and boosted her chances of winning the primary election.

Vanguard News Nigeria