By Miftaudeen Raji

All Progressives Congress governorship flag bearer in Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani) has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the APC governorship primary in the State.

An apparently elated Binani said, “To be honest, I am short of words to express how deeply I feel about the outcome of this primary election where I emerged victorious with 430 votes.”

In a Twitter thread post, released via her handle on Saturday, Binani said, “I am both humbled and honoured that the delegates of our great party have listened to the popular calls from their people, thus giving me this mandate.”

She noted that the task of driving the party to victory at the general elections is a collective one, calling on stakeholders and people of the state to join hands and ensure the party wins at all levels come 2023.

She said, “To my co-contestants, I thank you most sincerely for supporting this historic, free, fair election and ensuring that the will of the people is respected.

“I want to most sincerely say a very big thank you to our honourable delegates for electing me to fly the flag of the APC in Adamawa State come 2023. Whether or not you voted for me in this election, I want you to know that I am dedicated to serving you,” Binani added.

While saluting the electoral committee for the conduct of the primary, the lawmaker said she recognizes and appreciates the role of security agencies, as well as the media in witnessing and ensuring free, fair and credible primary elections.

Meanwhile, Binani has appealed to the people of Adamawa to support her governorship bid.

“My plea to my dear people of Adamawa state is simple: give me a chance. You will not regret giving Binani your vote,” she said.

Vanguard recalls that Senator Aisha Binani had beaten five other aspirants in the Adamawa race, including some political heavyweights to secure an APC governorship ticket in the State.

The election committee chairman, Malam Gambo, declared Binani the winner, after scoring 430 votes, the highest in the election, to defeat Nuhu Ribadu, a former presidential aspirant of the Action Congress and pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who polled 288 votes.