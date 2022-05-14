By Moses Nosike

Two outstanding teams – Government Secondary School, Numan, Adamawa State and Dutse Model International Secondary School, Jigawa State have emerged champions in the boys and girls category respectively at the Savanna Conference of the 22nd Milo Secondary Schools Basketball Championship.

The girls from Government Secondary School, Numan, Adamawa State, outclassed their Government Girls Secondary School, Bukavu, Kano State counterparts 20 to 8 to emerge champions in the girls category while the boys from Dutse Model International Secondary School, Jigawa State won by 51 to 23 against the boys from Nigeria Tulip International College, Yobe, Yobe State in the boys category.

Arinze Nancy Nicholas, coach of Dutse Model International Secondary School, Jigawa State sharing her excitement on behalf of her team for emerging winners of the competition, said, “I have had the dream of winning this trophy since 2016, and today, I am happy that this dream has come to pass. I am also happy that we have qualified for the finale in Lagos. We are optimistic that we can also come to Lagos to win in the national finals.”

Category Manager for Beverages, Nestlè Nigeria, Mr. Olutayo Olatunji, reiterated Nestle’s commitment to developing talents, enforcing healthier lifetyle, and instilling values and lessons for success through sports. He said, “MILO, firmly believes that through participation in sports, children learn life values that help them on their journey to success.

“We are therefore happy to continue to provide this opportunity of the MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship where these young ones can continue to find the opportunities for developing qualities including leadership skills, ability to work in a team, perseverance, courage, self-belief, and respect through their participation. In a nutshell, ‘the GRIT you learn in sport, you keep for life’. We are grateful to all who supported us to make another successful championship.

The Savanna Conference was hosted at the Sanni Abacha stadiun, Kano from the 8th to 12th of May 2022. The States that make up this Conference are: Yobe, Borno, Taraba, Zamfara, and host Kano. Others are Gombe, Katsina, Bauchi and Jigawa.

The Champions in both the male and female categories of this Conference will compete with winners from the other three Conferences (Central- Ilorin: 14th – 20th May, Equatorial – Enugu: 21st – 27th May, Western Ibadan: 28th May – 3rd June) in the national final at the indoor sports hall of the national stadiun in Surulere, Lagos from May 26 to June 30, 2022.

For over 2 dacades, MILO has emphasised the importance of grit to teach schoolchildren vital life values such as determination, tenacity, endurance, perseverance, teamwork and self-confidence. These values help them on their journey to succeed in life.