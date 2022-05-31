Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus (formerly known as Stephanie Okereke) and her husband have welcomed their second child.



The actress took to her Instagram page to share the news of early Tuesday morning.



This is coming seven years after the couple had their first child named Maxwell.

In the post, Mrs Linus wrote “A Princely Arrival

“With thanksgiving and gratitude to our Heavenly Father, we are delighted to share with you the announcement of the birth of our second son whose arrival has immersed us with unspeakable joy.



“Indeed, the Lord has blessed us beyond measure and our hearts are filled with eternal gratitude.”

It would be recalled that Stephanie and Linus got married in a flamboyant wedding ceremony that took place in Paris in 2012.

The event was officiated by popular Nigerian cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The couple welcomed their first child, Maxwell Linus, in 2015.

Vanguard News Nigeria