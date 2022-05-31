By – Joy Mazoje

Nollywood actor Gbadebo Osmond’s sudden death came as a huge blow the movie industry and Nigeria at large.

Osmond, who is a Nollywood actor and filmmaker died in the wee hours of Monday, 30th May.

Colleagues in the movie industry have taken to their social media handles to mourn the death of the late Osmond.

Adeniyi Johnson found it difficult to post the deceased’s picture on his Instagram page and said: “This hits differently that I can’t even post your picture ……… Every soul around us knows I love you…..how I wish ooooo ahhhhh.”(sic)

En attendant, Yemi Solade who also mourned the actor’s death hinted that Osmond battled a terminal ailment for years but lost the battle.

He left a two weeks old child behind

Nollywood actress, Zainab Bakare, also posted a video of the late Osmond in his final days as she lamented his demise where she revealed that he had left behind a two-week-old child.

He looked frail and different from his regular self. Zainab accompanied the clip with an emotional caption

“OSMOND WHY DID YOU LEAVE THAT 2WEEKS OLD CHILD? Why did you do this to your loved ones? Why did you die??????

“MAY!! Your birth Month, Your child’s birth month, Now Your Death month. Ahhh May God be pleased with your soul. This broke me to pieces oo.”(sic)

Gbadebo Osmond has played numerous roles in the Nigerian film industry and is known for Queen Lateefat(2021), Ewon Ife (2021), and Edunjobi(2007)