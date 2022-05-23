WARRI—A Niger-Delta activist, Comrade Derrick Oritsematosan Agberen, has faulted the proposal by Delta state government to commit a whopping N5.1B on the construction of an International Conference Centre in Asaba and appealed to him not to embark on such white elephant project.

Reacting to the proposal in an open letter addressed to Governor Okowa, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Warri, yesterday, the activist noted that such a project was absolutely uncalled for at this time when Asaba already had an existing standard Conference Hall built by past administration.

While stating that in last seven years of Okowa’s administration there are many communities that are still lacking basic amenities like health care, qualitative education, portable water, good roads, electricity and affordable means of transportation even within the state, he noted that such funds would go a long way in ameliorating the plights of people in those areas.

The letter read in part; “I wish to convey my disappointment over your decision to splurge N5.1bn on the construction of an international conference centre in Asaba”

“Your Excellency, Sir, I feel so shocked to know that such amount of money was approved for the construction of an International Conference Centre, considering that there is an existing one built by your immediate predecessor, Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan in Asaba, even in the face of pressing challenges presently confronting the state that needed swift attention.”

Sir, may I remind you that in your last seven years in office there are many communities, especially Udu, Okpe, Patani, Burutu, Bomadi, etc., where the indigenes do not have access to good medical cares, education, roads and electricity as well as an affordable means of transportation, (especially the coastal areas) even within the state”.

“I am taken aback by this ridiculous proposal, putting into consideration that the state had not felt the impact of “Prosperity For All Deltans” slogan campaign you made in 2015, as there is little or nothing on ground interms of developmental projects to show for it.

“Your Excellency, in as much as we appreciate your empowerment initiative efforts with SMART Ageda which included: Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP), Women Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme (WESAP) and Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST) Programme, we are equally aware of its media hype to make it look effective.

“It is on record that the issue of the high unemployment rates among able bodied youths across the various ethnic groups is still very much alarming and Deltans would have lauded you if you had budgeted this amount of money to make the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Warri; the Asaba Textile Mill or the Africa Timber and Ply Wood (AT&P), Sapele, to start working again”.

“This, definitely would have gone a long way in creating job opportunities that can absolve hundreds of unemployed graduates and take a very good number of youths off the streets, inorder to reduce the crime rates and the brain drains in the society”.

“The incessant criminal activities which characterize the state can be attributed to the idleness of the youths due to non availability of decent and functional industries in the state that would engage them and maximize their energies to productive use”.

Your Excellency “You have less than twelve months in office and observers have acknowledged that this project, even if it commences, cannot be completed before the expiration of your tenure. So the question is; Why start a project that does not affect the lives of the people and would not be completed during your tenure? he queried.

“Considering the disturbing issues raised above, I hereby request the termination of the contract awarding this project and suggest that the money be channelled to surmounting the pressing needs that would improve the standards of living of the people in most communities across the state” he concluded.