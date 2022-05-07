Big Slim

An entertainment investor, Big Slim, has said that one of the surest ways of making a great place like Accra a high-profiled destination of tourism and entertainment is trhough collaboration between government and private sectors.

He said that it takes state institutions being interested in private businesses enough to allow them to invest in such things as tourism.

This, he believes, will help Accra become a high-profiles destination on the continent.

“It’s up to myself and some of my colleagues in the business, I can mention a few like Twist, Bloom Bar, and those kind of places we’d have to come together, collectively, and lobby the ministries; tourism, and say, look, let’s work together to make Accra high profile. “

“All those other places, the miniseries work with club owners, work with different entertainment sectors and they have meetings and forums and they ask them how can we help you guys? What can we do to add more value to the entertainment, to the tourism, but like I stated before, Ghana is not there yet but with open-minded people that are willing to work together, we can open a lot of doors and make Ghana one of the top tourists destinations in Africa,” he said.

Big Slim, who owns the biggest night club in Nigeria, the Silverfox, the biggest and most successful nightlife hub in Africa, made thus known in an interview with GhanaWeb.

Silver Fox has for the past years proven itself as a platinum destination for club life and night life.