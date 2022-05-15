By Ayo Onikoyi

Accolades have been pouring in for Nigerian-born Los Angeles-based filmmaker, Toyin Adekeye after his cultural documentary, ‘Bigger Than Africa,’ debuted on Netflix.

According to a statement from Adekeye’s Motherland Productions USA, the cultural documentary features foremost and most prominent Yoruba culture enthusiasts including the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi.

Adekeye noted that after the documentary made its debut on Netflix on Friday, May 13, 2022, viewers on and outside the shores of Nigeria have commended him for daring to put Africa’s culture and eminent personalities on a global view.

Other traditional leaders also spotlighted in the film include Ooni of Ife, the Alaketu of Ketu, King of Port Novo, ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, and Prof Wole Soyinka, Prof. Wande Abimbola, Chief Mrs. Nike Okundaye, Fayemi Elebuibon, Femi Kuti amongst others.

The statement also revealed that the well-researched documentary will expose the historical influence of Yoruba culture and how it transcends continents and connects the Black diaspora.