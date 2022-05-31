By Onozure Dania

LAGOS—hearing of a motion challenging the jurisdiction of a Lagos High Court, sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, in a suit filed by the Governor of Lagos State, Lagos State government and South Energyx Nigeria Limited, against Ocean City Lagos Limited, over ownership of all parcels of land measuring 1,037.763 hectares, known as Eko Atlantic City, was, yesterday, stalled, due to the absence of the trial judge, Justice Kayode Ogunjobi.

Governor of Lagos State and South Energyx Nigeria Limited had, in the suit marked LD/11207LMW/2021, claimed ownership of all the parcel of land in dispute and asked the court to declare the allocation and vesting of rights, which Ocean City Lagos Limited possessed, a nullity.

The claimants also sought a declaration that by the provisions of the Land Use Act 1978 Cap. L5 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, the 1st Claimant (Governor of Lagos State) is the appropriate authority to grant Statutory Right of Occupancy over state lands situated in Lagos State.

However, Ocean City Lagos, in a Notice of Preliminary Objection dated May 9, 2022, filed by its lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, is challenging the competence of the suit, on the ground that the Defendant was not served with the Originating Process as required by the Rules of Court.

Ozekhome said that none of the Directors of the Defendant was served with the Originating process or other processes in the suit arguing that the Court Bailiff never specified the place it purportedly dropped the processes at the registered office of the Defendant.

He contended that the extant suit and the suit pending before Justice Oyefeso are substantially the same and constitute an abuse of the court process.

Ozekhome said: “The parties are the same. The claimants admitted in paragraphs 22–28 of their Statement of Claim that the Defendant in this suit is an affiliate of Sea Global Energy Company Nigeria. The Defendant admitted same and noted that Sea Global is the parent company of Defendant.

“That the Claimants did not rebut the Defendant/Applicant’s assertion that the subject matter and the reliefs sought in this extant suit are substantially the same with the suit pending before Justice Oyefeso.

“That it is an abuse of Court process for a party in a suit to institute another matter (in the same Court) against substantially the same parties, to demonstrate and determine the subject matter before another judge of the same court.

However, the matter has been adjourned till July 5 2022, for a hearing of pending applications.