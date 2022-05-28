By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Senator Tokunbo Abiru and former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Idiat Adebule, have emerged winner in the Saturday, East and West Senatorial primaries of the Lagos All Progressives Congress, APC.

Senator Abiru who is the sole candidate in the race scored 344 votes to emerge winner of the primary.

According to the returning officer Mr Faoud Oki, a total of 355 delegates were expected from the five local government areas which made up the senatorial zone at the venue, but 344 turned up for accreditation and all the delegates cast their votes for Abiru.

Abiru, while speaking with newsmen, shortly after the declaration of his victory, expressed appreciation to party leaders and delegates who stood by him.

He added that the success he recorded at the Senate by attracting good projects to his constituency was one of the reasons he was the consensus candidate of his constituency.

Recall, that Abiru was elected Senator in a bye election, held in December 2020 to complete the term of Senator Bayo Osinowo who died as a result of complication from Covid-19.

In the Lagos West Senatorial primary election, result showed: Adebule scored-

424, Musiliu Obanikoro scored- 119, while Kayode Opeifa scored -4 votes, with10 invalid votes.