By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Pensioners in Abia state have embarked on a street protest in Umuahia, the state capital, over what they described as years of unpaid pensions and gratuities.

The pensioners had last month blocked the entrance of Government House , Umuahia, over the nonpayment of the arrears of pensions owed them.

A cross section of the pensioners who marched along the road leading to the Government House, Umuahia, chanting songs of sorrow, told Vanguard that the state government owes them 38 months backlog of gratuities. They stated that they embarked on a two -day state wide protest to call attention to their plight and urged the state government to address the situation.

The pensioners also distributed leaflets titled; “Details of our grievances, paid and unpaid pensions.”

One of the placards on display read; “Concerned Abia State pensioners. Our grievances, none payment of 20 years gratuity from 2002 to 2022.” “None payment of 23 months arrears of monthly pensions’’ and non harmonization of pension for 20 years now.”

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Eze Chikamnayo, was yet to respond to calls and a text message placed on his mobile number as at press time.