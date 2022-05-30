.

By Steve Oko

The Uche Ogah-backed faction of the opposition All Progressive Congress APC in Abia State, has replaced its Chairman, Hon. Acho Obioma who defected to the Labour Party.

Obioma was, Monday, replaced with the Deputy Chairman of the party, Chief Goldie Nwagbara in acting capacity during an emergency meeting at the party’s state secretariat, Azikiwe Road Umuahia.

Secretary of the party, Mr. Perfect Okorie, who moved the motion for the replacement of the decamped former Chairman, said the action was necessary to ensure smooth running of the affairs of the party.

The motion seconded by the Vice Chairman of APC, Abia South, Orji Chimezie, was endorsed by members of the State Working Committee of the party present at the emergency meeting.

In his acceptance speech, the Acting Chairman thanked the SWC members for reposing confidence in him, and promised not to disappoint the party.

He also promised to carry all the necessary stakeholders along, and to lead the party to victory in the 2023 election.

Insisting that Dr Ogah remains the authentic candidate of the party for the 2023 governorship poll having emerged from a direct primary mode of election as directed by the National leadership of the party, Nwagbara dismissed the indirect primaries that produced Chief Ikechi Emenike as “a charade”.

He, however, appealed to the national leadership of APC to handle the Abia case with caution to avoid any action that could diminish the fortunes of the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

Vanguard reports that Obioma was conspicuously absent during the parallel primaries of the party last week.

APC in Abia has been engrossed in supremacy battle but the National leadership of the party under its former Caretaker Committee Chairman, Gov. Buni, recognised Dr Kingsley Ononogbu -led APC as the authentic APC in the state.