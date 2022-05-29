By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ,APC, Abia State chapter, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, has said that the membership of the state governorship candidate of the party,Chief Ikechi Emenike, has never been in doubt.

Ononogbu, who stated this while reacting to reports making the rounds that Emenike was not a member of APC, disclosed that the matter has been affirmed by an Abia State High Court sitting at Umunneochi which had in 2021, nullified Emenike’s alleged suspension by some aggrieved members of the party.

He noted that the court ruled in favour of Emenike in the suit two APC members filed challenging the purported suspension by the aggrieved party members during the leadership crisis, last year.

He said; “Following what was nothing but a mischievous suspension announced at a kangaroo meeting of the aggrieved members ,held at Ikwuano in August last year, the trio of Chief Emenike, Mr. Ejike Olekanma and Ikenna Emmanuel Anyalewechi had gone to court asking for the nullification of the said suspension.

“Joined as defendants in the suit were APC, then Caretaker Chairman, Mai Mala Buni (for himself and member of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee), and Wilson Chimelulam Utaegbulam.

“In its judgment delivered on November 4, 2021 in the Suit No: HUM/41/2021, the Court presided over by Justice Benson Anya ,held that Chief Emenike, who then was the Secretary of APC Contact and Strategy Committee, is an authentic and bona-fide member of the APC.

“The Court also held that the defendants had admitted that the claimants are authentic members of APC having failed to file a counter affidavit to challenge the deposition contained in the 22 paragraph affidavit and four exhibits filed by the claimants. This is because facts admitted need no further proof.

“The court is convinced that the defendants were duly served the originating summons filed on October 20, 2021, yet they could not counter the claimants’ depositions “but rather filed a written address in response to the originating summons”.

“In the light of the foregoing, the claimants’ reliefs are granted as prayed and judgment is entered in favour of the claimants.

“That Chief Emenike is and remains a bonafide member and leader of the first defendant(APC) in Nkwoegwu Ward, Umuahia North Local Government and Abia State with full rights and benefits