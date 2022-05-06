Says Security Vote’ll secure Abians

As Abia needs redemption, rescue, and restart

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, who joined the Abia State governorship race on 29 April 2022 on the Platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, explained why he wants to transform Abia State with a mantra called ‘Hi-5’ game changer if elected Governor of the State.

Ogah pointed at what he has been able to do for the people in his State including the establishment of one of the biggest industrial clusters in South East region called Masters Industrial City in his hometown, Onuaku, Uturu, for job and wealth creation; Masters Energy Agricultural City (MEAC) in Abia State, which has hectares of land acquired for massive agricultural development in line with Federal Government’s Transformational Agenda.

According to him, this huge multidimensional project is an integrative agro-allied venture that provides jobs, foreign exchange, knowledge transfer, investment opportunities and food security in Abia State, which have boosted the State’s economy.

He said: “Either as an entrepreneur or a public official, I create employment. If I am elected Governor, and under the Social Transformation Pillar, my government will provide ‘a Hi-5’ Public Policy drive of; Economic and Infrastructural Development, that would help to re-invent the era when the Eastern region dominated Central African Markets because of the commercial city of Aba and spicing it up with sprawling industrial clusters across Abia State, thereby creating enough jobs for the people, ensure massive critical infrastructural development as well as a sustainable and environmentally friendly smart cities and villages in line with the original masterplan.

“Agricultural and Rural Development, my government will revive several moribund farm settlements in Abia State as a step towards re-enacting agricultural revolution that will guarantee food sufficiency, creation of labour, export of agricultural produce and earning of forex to further boost internally generated revenue for the benefit of Abians.

“My administration will provide Qualitative Health Care Delivery; there is urgent need to revamp the health-care system in Abia State through the provision of functional, well staffed and motivated health-care facilities across State. We will see to the reduction of maternal and child mortality rate.

“Under the Educational Transformation Scheme, the education system will revolve around Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), constant revision and updating of curricular, motivation and prompt payment of teachers salaries and allowances.

“On Security Reform and Crime Control, we will use technology to fight crime and ensure security of lives and properties in Abia. Our government shall partner with security agencies for optimal delivery of security of lives and properties. Security vote shall be strictly utilized for what it is meant for.

“Our socio-economic programmes in agriculture, skill acquisition schemes and entrepreneurial endeavours shall be effectively deployed to engage our idle youths towards sustenance of peace and security in Abia State. Abia shall be the safest place to live and work in as well as the most secured investors’ haven in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, he (Ogah) assured Abians that as Governor of Abia State, they will see for the first time, visible changes within his first 100 days in office.

“We shall re-invent a government of human face, even as our policies and programmes shall be pro-people all through. The welfare of the people shall be accorded priority.

“Abia will be a State sprouting on the rule of law, justice, and honesty of purpose, a State with zero-tolerance for corruption, nepotism and sectarian ineptitude, State where hard work and merit are celebrated in the open space.

“The Abia where its citizens will enjoy critical infrastructure such as good roads, water and uninterrupted power supply, where technology will power the new Abia economy, raise visible smart city hubs by hundreds of young people and help the state fulfill all indices of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

“A State with viable transport routes that open all the hinterlands, to effectively link all local governments in one fell swoop and open up all the hinterlands for economic activities to blossom.

“Roads will hold together the endless orchards that will spring up in all Local Governments. There shall be no more unreached areas again in Abia State. Never! A world-class State Capital with paved streets and green environments.

“Umuahia growing into a well-secured capital city with streetlights that turn night into day, and housing a labyrinth of gated communities, where our citizens live side by side in love under God”, he assured.

However, he vowed that if elected as Governor, his administration would be based on two cardinal capitals: Faith-Based Pillar and Social Transformation Pillar. On Faith-Based Pillar, he revealed that his administration will be rooted in accountability to God.

“I have lived a life of the fear of God and I plan to bring it on board to reset a new value orientation for governance, anchored on Excellence, Professionalism and Ethics”, he stated.

