ABIA 2023: Emenike submits APC’s governorship form

L – R, Major – Gen Ogbonna Okoro (Former Commandant School of Infantry, Jaji); Major-General Chinedu Abraham (Former GOC 2 Division Ibadan); Chief Ikechi Emenike, Abia State governorship aspirant; Rt. Hon. Sam Onuigbo (Member representing Umuahia/Ikwuano Constituency in the House of Reps and a senatorial aspirant), Dr. U.N.O Uwaga (Former President Nigerian Institute of management & Chairman, College of Education Yola); and Hon. Obilor Ogbonna, House of Reps aspirant; after Emenike submitted his completed governorship forms to the party, on Tuesday.

… says journey to save state from PDP has started

THE leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, has submitted his governorship nomination form ahead of the primaries , saying the move to rescue Abia from the stranglehold of the PDP in the last 23 years has begun.

Emenike was secretary of APC Contact and Strategy Committee that worked hard to ensure the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2019 presidential election.

He is also the Chairman /Chief Executive of Development Economic Resources Limited (D.E.R. Ltd), publishers of The African Economy and of Annual Meetings Daily, the official publications of the World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF), the African Development Bank, the African Union and Commonwealth.

A host of APC top shots in Abia accompanied Emenike to Abuja to submit the form. The leaders include Major – Gen Ogbonna Okoro (former Commandant School of Infantry, Jaji); Major-General Chinedu Abraham (former GOC 2 Division Ibadan); Hon. Sam Onuigbo (member representing Umuahia/Ikwuano Constituency in the House of Representatives and a senatorial aspirant); Dr. U.N.O Uwaga (former President Nigerian Institute of management & Chairman, College of Education Yola); and Hon. Obilor Ogbonna, a House of Representatives aspirant.

Vanguard News