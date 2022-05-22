Few days to the conclusion of his nationwide consultations with party delegates, seeking their votes in a bid to clinch the presidential nomination of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), former Minister of Transportation and Presidential aspirant, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has again earned commendation for his exceptional leadership style.

The recent commendation is from the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who described Amaechi as a man known for huge infrastructural accomplishments.

The Governor also referred to Amaechi as a vision-driven leader, who championed infrastructural development in Rivers State during his days as Governor, adding that, “He was also the most powerful Minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.”

Speaking at an interactive gathering of delegates of the APC and people of Kwara State at the banquet hall of the Government House Ilorin, Weekend, the Governor said the achievements recorded by the present administration in the railway sector was made possible by the commitment of the former Minister.

Governor Abdukrazaq said, “As we all know, Chibuike Amaechi led our campaigns to Government House in Kwara State. He was a pillar of strength for the party, he delivered the party, he delivered on his mandate, that is why President Muhammadu Buhari has so much confidence in him. He’s one Minister that worked with the President without appointment. In terms of budget, no ministry has surpassed his own and that says a lot about his abilities.

“For us in Kwara, we’ve seen his works, and if you take a look at Illorin master plan, you would see where the plan for the new railway line comes into Illorin, that has been designed with an ultra modern railway station. What we need to do is to look at his vision and what he has been able to do.

“Before this administration took over, it was taking ten hours for people to get to Lagos, but today the Lagos-Ibadan expressway has been fixed by the Buhari government. But the most important infrastructure on that axis is the Lagos-Ibadan railway, which has been completed by the former Transportation Minister. If His Excellency Chibuike Amaechi had not resigned to contest for President, we would have seen the commencement of the Ibadan to Kaduna axis of the railway line. So, going to Lagos would have been just a piece of cake. But, with the foundation he has laid, with the work done there, that is the reality that would come through in the next administration. So, it is now left for you (delegates) to decide whether this is the man (Amaechi) of vision, that should come and complete what he has started in terms of infrastructure.

“What we need today in Nigeria is infrastructure. If we don’t have the necessary basic infrastructure, we will not be able to develop. You have seen the work he (Amaechi) has done in Rivers State as Governor, and before he became the Governor of Rivers State, the State was a no-go -area; it was replete with all sorts of kidnapping. But he came and was able to overcome those challenges,” the Governor said.

Addressing the delegates, Amaechi said his decision to run for the Presidency was to offer dividends of democracy to the people. “I made up my mind to run for the Presidency because I have something to offer, to see how working with you can make the change we all desire. But you cannot make that change if you don’t empower me by voting for me.”

Earlier, Amaechi paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari at his palace. The Emir urged him to work hard and leave the rest to Allah. He also prayed Allah to give him whatever he seeks.

According to the Emir, “You are a man of proven ability. You have led people, served as Minister and held several positions in Nigeria. Nigeria is grateful to you for the work you have done in the railway sector. History will bear you well, you will live to receive the fruit of your labour. You are upright and forthright. Upright in the sense that you have reasoning ability and we know that you are not corrupt. The problem of Nigeria today is insecurity, if you would be able to tackle the issue of insecurity, you are going to make a great leader in Nigeria and you will not fail by his grace. When we were told that you are coming, we knew we were going to receive a man of vision and understanding,” the Emir said.