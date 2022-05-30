… Church intensifies prayers, appeals for funds

By Olayinka Latona & Gabriel Olawale

The abductors of the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Rev Samuel Kanu-Uche, and two others from the same church are demanding a sum of N100 million before they could be set free.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary of the Conference and made available to Vanguard, The Rt. Revd. (Dr.) Michael O. Akinwale confirmed the demand by the kidnappers and hinted that the church is appealing to parishioners to rise up and help.

“All Archbishops/Bishops, Your Grace/Right Reverence, Grace, Peace, and Love of God be with you and all that is yours Amen. The devastating news of the Abduction of our Prelate, the Bishop of Owerri, and the Prelate’s Chaplain has left everybody in shock.

“This is a period of trial in which the Church must cry out that ‘The Lord that answereth by Fire’ must be our God to destroy all the manipulations of the Adversary. Let us all arise and cry out to the Lord!

“As we engage in Prayer Warfare, this serves to notify you that the Abductors have demanded a ransom of N100m.

“In view of the urgency and the dire need to arrest the situation for the safety of our Prelate and other abductees, it has become imperative to seek your URGENT RESPONSE to raise the N100m ransom.

“The Account particulars are: Name: Methodist Church Nigeria. Account Number: 2000041229 Bank: First Bank.

“The safety of the Prelate and other abductees must be of paramount concern to all, and your contributions spiritually and monetarily shall not go unrewarded. Yours in Present Anguish, The Rt. Revd. (Dr.) Michael O. Akinwale, Secretary of Conference”

Vanguard News Nigeria