LAWYER to detained Deputy Commissioner of Police,DCP Abba Kyari has denied that his principal authored a statement blaming current heightened insecurity in the county on his absence from his duty post.

There were reports in the social media recently that the Kyari said insecurity was festering in the country because of his incarceration.

But his lawyer,Barr. Suleiman Abdullahi, reacting to the reports in a statement, Wednesday,asked Nigerians to ignore the report, saying his principal was not the author.

Reports that DCP Abba Kyari had said his absence has caused serious increase in incidents of insecurity in the country is fake news and not true. This should be ignored in its entirety”,he said.

“It necessary to respond to the fake news being peddled by mischief makers and those who are hellbent to tarnish his hard earned reputation because some people might believe what is completely untrue and fake we we don’t respond,”he said.

Açcording to him,”It’s the position of Abba Kyari that every country goes through difficult times and Nigeria is not an exception.

“Kyari has always been praying for his country to have more peace, prosperity and unity, as he lives in Nigeria likewise his family members, friends and supporters, he has nowhere to call home except Nigeria,

“His lawyer argued in one of the papers he filed in court that his client (Abba Kyari) had fought violent crimes doggedly across the country and violent crimes have being increasing in recent times.

“These are not Abba kyari’s words but normal arguments of a lawyer about his client. This has caused some mischievous elements to try to twist it as if it’s Abba kyari’s words.

“All well meaning and good Nigerians should not be deceived but ignore such fake publications,”he said.

