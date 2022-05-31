Atiku Abubakar

The emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been described as a true democrat taking over governance, as the 2023 election would be a landslide victory for the party.

The PDP, Lagos State chapter, made the declaration in a congratulatory message to Atiku, a former Vice President, who was elected as the party’s presidential candidate at last Saturday’s primaries.

According Lagos PDP, Atiku is “the brightest of stars in Nigeria today when it comes to true democracy.”

In the congratulatory message, signed by the Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, PDP said: “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s emergence as our party’s presidential candidate has put a seal on our readiness to take back power at the centre.

“It’s not just taking power for the sake of it, but with the sole purpose of rescuing Nigerians and putting the country back on the part of welfare-based governance that puts the people first.

“We congratulate Atiku and state categorically that there’s been no better time to have him as our President than now.

“He’s the best combination of a true democrat and administrator.

“He has also been in government. So this is about service, unlike those that have grabbed power for over seven years with no plan or path. We have a philosophy that puts the people first and the agenda to execute people-based policies.

“Once again, congratulations, Turaki Adamawa. You’re ready. The party is ready and Nigerians are ready.”

Vanguard News