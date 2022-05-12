.

When you dive headfirst into the waters without getting to feel it first with your feet, it can be an extreme sport.

This is the experience with ‘The Miseducation of Obi Ifeanyi’ – fast, shocking and exhilarating. Chinedu Achebe does not burden the narrative with excessive descriptions. He risks it all by using a heavy dose of dialogue, plunges you right into the deep ends of the water from the first chapter and makes sure to give you something curious to swim towards until you come up for air at the last chapter.

Obi Ifeanyi is a young Igbo-Nigerian, based in America trying his best to live the American dream with his family of three, but finds himself failing at one thing – managing his expectations.

He is married to Nkechi, an assertive, intelligent and smart woman with ample ambition. At the beginning of year 2012, Obi and Nkechi both clink their glasses in shared joy to the new experiences the year would bring, but the twist and turns it brings are totally unexpected. Obi struggles with getting a permanent position at his job. His marriage is at a juncture where his wife constantly denies him of sex.

To cap it off, he faces a possible cheating scandal with two of his exes in the same geographical space. The temptation to cheat becomes so high that he questions the rationality of sticking to just one partner for life.

Meanwhile, Nkechi is also plagued with personal, work and family issues. She is overwhelmed with taking care of their son, going to school, looking for employment opportunities, tolerating Obi’s mother’s excesses and worrying about Obi himself. Schooling and mothering are a tough job already to hold without worrying about your partner fidelity.

Amidst all their family’s ups and downs, the country’s government is changing, feminism is gaining prominence with the likes of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie constantly talking about it, their friends are tying the knots and relatives are being wheeled into the emergency room. All of this to say that their lives take unexpected turns, but not without a considerate amount of goodness.

This story hinges on family. Family, either chosen or biological is everything. Obi comes from a not-very-large-but-very-present family. They are definitely not in Obi’s business all the time, but they show up whenever he needs them. One remarkable character in his family is his younger sister, Chinwe. She is friends with his wife and godmother to his son and as such very much present in a non-stifling way in their lives. She is an interesting character, who blatantly refuses to let her mother beat her mindset into the perfect submissive wife role. She holds her own opinions while constantly evolving into the kind of woman she wants to be.

Another important theme in this story is the notion of ‘living the American dream’ that most immigrants in America are supposedly experiencing. Obi and Nkechi’s lives testify to the fact that this is mostly a farce, because living the American dream shouldn’t involve struggling to make ends meet, searching non-stop for stable employment and worrying about the rising cost of living. It should most definitely not be about staving off demanding and entitled relatives who think America is a goldmine and being there means you have to be plucking dollars from a tree. As a matter of fact, Obi and his friends think they are actually living the American sham and not the so-called dream.

Chinedu Achebe really did a number on this book with the way he draws attention to the rigors of marriage while using the politics and ideologies of the time as a backdrop. Set during the Obama regime, the novel is fueled by black movement and the many opportunities open to the Blacks with a black man in government and the illusion that having a black president solves all the problem of the black race in America.

With feminism on the rise, an exploration of the many things women have been clamouring for years is well depicted in this book. The demand for equal pay, equal opportunities as the man, her yearning to be able to wear her hair in its natural state to an interview and be taken seriously. The woman in this book demand to be treated more like a partner than a helper. She wants her spouse to be fully involved in the family, she contends for her individuality irrespective of her multi-faceted life.

This book is punctuated with thought-provoking subjects and stimulating conversations. Every thought shared, every idea divulged, and every secret laid open contribute to reeducating the ‘miseducated’ Obi Ifeanyi.