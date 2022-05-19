An oil magnet and business mogul, Akan Udofia, yesterday, declared to run for the office of Akwa-Ibom State governor on the platform of the ruling of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Udofia, who had earlier pitched tent with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state told his supporters shortly after arriving the Victor Attah International Airport that he chose to run under the APC, so as to actualise his dream of emancipating the people he said the current government has emasculated.

He said: “I am here as your hope. I am here to answer your long years of cries for economic emancipation. I am here to provide answers to the many years of prayers which present administration had failed.”

Udofia, who fielded questions from reporters berated the present administration for failing the people and deceiving them to believe that it has brought industries to the state. He challenged the state governor to point at one industry he has offered the people.

READ ALSO: Udom urges ward councilors to be agents of peace at grassroots

He noted that Governor Udom Emmanuel cannot show any project he has successfully completed, despite claiming to be on completion agenda, referring to why the Vice President, YemiOsinbajo, who was in the state recently declined to commission the Coconut refinery which according to him, was still at the proposal level.

Receiving the governorship aspirant, Chairman of APC in the state, Mr. Steve Ntukekpo, congratulated Udofia for choosing the APC with the aim of taking the state to the national level, instead of allowing the entire citizenry remain at the local level.