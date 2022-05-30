By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State citizens especially those residing along Wellington Bassey Way in Uyo have called on state government to relocate the dumpsite at Uyo village Road to another area.

Some workers at Government House, the state judiciary headquarters and Uyo Local Government Secretariat, who spoke with newsmen lamented that the stench from the dumpsite makes them feel so uncomfortable.

It was gathered that state government had

signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a private company to relocate the dumpsite to a more appropriate location, but nothing has been done about that.

A senior staff at the State Judiciary headquarters, who did not want his name mentioned lamented that the inhalation from the dumpsite poses serious health implication to the people within the environment.

“The situation is unbearable. I don’t know if I am the only person seeing this thing. The media have very critical role in ensuring that something is done about that place by convincing state government to relocate it far from residential area.

” You cannot feel comfortable sitting in your office because of the stench from the dumpsite. I imagine how people living around this area manage to sleep in the night. This is serious, we need to do something about it”, he lamented.

Similarly, a resident of the area, who simply identified himself as Mr Useobong, said he has been praying over the years that government should relocate this dumpsite to another area.

“Sometimes the horrible smell reduces, but sometimes it Is too much; it makes me

very, very uncomfortable. We have been talking, but when you talk and it appears that nobody is listening, what would you do? In fact we are tired of talking, we are only asking God to come to our rescue”

Some workers at the Uyo local government Council Secretariat, close to the State Judiciary, however, refund to speak on the matter for fear of the unknown.

A concerned citizen of the state and the

State publicity Secretary of Committee for the Defense of Human Rights, (CDHR) Mr Ernest Udoh-Robert, described the situation as unfortunate.

Udoh-Robert, said that Government has the responsibility of ensuring a healthy environment for it’s citizens, stressing, “And if they have failed to do so, they should be called to order”