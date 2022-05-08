BY DAMILOLA OGUNSAKIN

In association with Africa Magic, MultiChoice has put together a line-up of events for this year’s the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA, including a runway show.



The 2022 AMVCA, to be held on Saturday, May 14, rides on an eight-day schedule that started on Saturday, May 7. This is unlike previous one-day events.



AMVCA is an annual event presented by MultiChoice, recognising outstanding achievement in television and film.



As we await the grand finale of the eight edition of AMVCA, we call up some of the nominees for best work in different categories and why you have to watch them.

RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story



The Ahanna Story also known as The Armadas, is a 2020 Nigerian thriller action film and the official remake of the 1995 Nigerian film ‘Rattlesnake’, which was directed by Amaka Igwe.

Ahanna, a young gentleman, assembles a group of men called “The Armadas” with several different skills, carrying out a series of spectacular heists.

But things take a swift U-turn and the gang suddenly finds themselves with bitter enemies on both sides

RattleSnake is packed with notable stars like Stan Nze, Chiwetalu Agu, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and more.

The film is executive produced by Charles Okpaleke and directed by Ramsey Nouah. Make sure to add RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story to your must-watch list.

RattleSnake nabbed 11 nominations including Best Movie (West Africa).



Voiceless

Voiceless is a story of a bright, promising girl, Salma, held captive by a daring terrorist group along with 245 of her schoolmates.



Despite her seemingly hopeless reality, she refuses to give up on her huge dreams. The struggle to regain freedom and realise her dreams leads to unfathomable pains and deaths.

‘Voiceless’ perfectly showcased storytelling, beautiful cinematography and so much more.

Get your tissues ready because the Hausa feature film, which was written by Jennifer Agunloye, will definitely take you on a whirlwind of emotions.

Voiceless grabbed eight nominations, including Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Hausa).



Omo Ghetto: The Saga



The story of twins, Lefty (Shalewa) & Ayomide, continues in this Nigerian comedy film co-directed by Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz.



Lefty who, together with her squad from the ghetto, gets into trouble after trouble, falling in love in the ghetto might be the height of her troubles.



Omo Ghetto: The Saga, also known as Omo Ghetto 2, is the second film in the Omo Ghetto franchise. The film was a box office success as it became the highest grossing Nigerian film for the year 2020.



A commercial and critical success, the film stars Funke Akindele, Chioma Akpota, Nancy Isime, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas, Deyemi Okanlawon and Mercy Aigbe



Omo Ghetto: The Saga has nine nominations.



Nneka the Pretty Serpent



Nneka the Pretty Serpent is a 2020 remake of the 1994 horror mystery film of the same name, written by Baruch Apata and directed by Tosin Igho.



This revenge movie follows the story of Nneka. Years after the mysterious murder of her parents, a traumatized Nneka gains supernatural powers that aid in her quest in revealing the identities of people who killed her parents.



Idia Aisien played the lead role alongside Bovi Ugboma, Bimbo Ademoye, Zack Orji, Shaffy Bello and Beverly Osu. With its captivating screenplay, this movie will have you at the edge of your seat in no time.



Nneka the Pretty Serpent was nominated in six categories.



La Femme Anjola

La femme Anjola is a psychological-thriller. The movie, which stars Nonso Bassey, Ego Boyo, Femi Jacobs, Paul Papel, Adejumoke Aderounmu, with delectable Rita Dominic in the lead role, was released in 2021, five years after its production commenced.



The crime thriller directed by Mildred Okwo is about a young male stock broker whose life is turned upside down when he falls for a singer, who is married to a wealthy gangster.



This movie is definitely not one to miss as it showed the entire cast’s impressive acting.



The movie bagged four nominations.