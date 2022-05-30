By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

A Solution- oriented organization, Solidaridad Nigeria, has commenced the distribution of 36,000 improved variety oil palm seedlings to Kogi, Enugu, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

The organisation said the seedlings will help oil palm farmers in Kogi boost their production capacities as well as take themselves out from the shackles of poverty.

The programme manager, oil palm/country management lead, Solidaridad Nigeria Mr. Kenechukwu Onukwube, stated this at the flag off of improved variety oil palm seeds distribution in Lokoja

Onukwube stated that one of the objectives of the exercise is to contribute to greening the environment, reduced greenhouse gasses (GHG) and enhancing farmers income.

“What we are doing here today is what we will benefit the farmers and enhanced their livelihood. The oil palm seedling will change the narrative of low productivity of oil palm

“The objective of the seedling distribution is to mark the roll out of the seedling season for transplanting oil palm from nursery to the field.

“We hope to achieve three things: contribute to greening the country’s landscape using oil palm. This will help to capture some hectares where forests have been depleted.

“Second, with more green places, there will be a reduction in green house gasses because of carbon cover.

“And this will increase the limited knowledge of the farmers, increase the turnover from Palm oil and in turn improve their livelihood.”

Over 6000 farmers are earmarked to benefit from the free distribution in Kogi