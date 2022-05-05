5-year single term presidency better for faster power rotation, says Atedo Peterside

*… urges Nigerian youths to occupy local politics

Atedo Peterside

By Miftaudeen Raji

Convener of Go Nigeria, a civic education and good governance initiative, Mr. Atedo Peterside, has called for a referendum to implement a five-year single term of office policy for the Nigerian presidency. He said the idea would make power rotation go round the six geo-political zones of the country faster.

Peterside, the Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, spoke as guest on a public affairs show, The Discourse, monitored by our correspondent on Classic FM.

He said eight-year two terms could still be allowed for governorship, national and state houses of assembly.

Peterside, who lamented that badly-informed leaders have negatively affected the nation’s economic policies, said an eight-year two terms had encouraged what he described as “unseriousness and wastage of state resources” by political office holders.

Noting that better systems and leaders are critical to change, Peterside said ahead of the 2023 elections, Nigerian should begin to look out for leaders with the capacity to improve the system and economy, in line with the current global economic markets and the Nigeria new realities.

Challenges youth

Meanwhile, Peterside, a member and ardent campaigner for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has appealed to the Nigerian youths not to be discouraged by godfatherism, high cost of party’s nomination form, among other challenges, as it is currently playing out in the mainstream political parties.

He urged the youths to, rather, join parties that offer them better fighting chance and focus on the grassroots political leadership positions at the local government and houses of assembly, where they could make significant impact on their respective constituencies.

He said: “Join political parties and be an active member, adding value. We need to fight political and voter apathy.

“Our research has discovered that people don’t come out to vote because they are not happy with certain candidates. Everybody needs to get involved in party politics in large volume to influence who eventually emerges as party candidates.

“No one seems to be looking forward to taking position of a counsellor, chairman and constituency representative. Grassroots politics in different parts of Nigeria could be peculiar.

“Different localities could have their peculiar issues. What is obtainable in Taraba could differ from what obtains in Lagos or Ogun states.

“The quality of what you do in such positions overtime make you appear as a national figure. You rise through the ranks in politics.

“It is important to examine your leadership capacity and sellability locally and nationally,” he added.