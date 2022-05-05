By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, has expressed sadness over the death of nine persons that died on Wednesday last week, following an explosion that rocked Kano state.

Speaking when he met with victims of the explosion, Buhari said he was “extremely pained by the loss of lives and injury to many due to the explosion,” adding “my thoughts and that of the nation are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured will recover fully at the earliest possible time.”

Recall that nine persons died while twenty-two injured in the explosion that rocked the state. Eyewitnesses said the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber while the state police averred it was a gas explosion.

Buhari described the incident as sad and unfortunate. He spoke with the victims of the family members, community leaders resident in Sabon Gari Kano, Chief Nicholas Ibekwe, the Eze Igbo, at the Palace of the Emir, His Royal Highness Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.