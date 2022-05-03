By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Tragedy struck in Ilawe-Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti South-West Local government area on Tuesday, as an 18 Passenger Bus plunged into a ditch at the outskirt of the town and burst into flame.

Eyewitnesses account revealed that three of the commuters who were trapped inside the burning bus were burnt beyond recognition while others who managed to escape sustained terrible injuries.

The victims have been moved to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital Ado Ekiti.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti State Police Command, ASP Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident but said the command was yet to ascertain the exact figure of casualties.