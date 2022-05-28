…Says Ngige, Emefiele, Sylva didn’t submit

The All Progressives Congress, APC, said yesterday that 28 presidential hopefuls purchased its nomination and expression of interest forms.

The ruling party had fixed N30 million as the cost of its expression of interest form for the presidency, while N70 million was fixed for the nomination form.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV yesterday, National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said three persons did not submit their forms.

Morka said Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour; Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN; and Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, did not submit the presidential forms purchased in their names.

“We have 28 aspirants altogether who purchased forms. At the last count, we have about 25 who made submission of those forms. Three of them did not — Senator Chris Ngige, Godwin Emefiele, Timipre Sylva did not submit their forms,” he said.

Asked whether there were concerns over the buying of nomination forms by proxy, the APC spokesperson said at the point of purchase, anybody could procure forms for a politician to contest any elective position.

He said: “It is not fraudulent. If I believe very strongly that you will make a good president and I have the resources, it is a purchase. At the time of purchase, there are no filters.

“You come, you indicate the office you are trying to make the purchase of the form for, you make the payment, the payment will be confirmed and the form will be given to you.

“It is at the point of submission that the actual verification begins where we begin to check all of the requirements for eligibility. At the point of purchase, we sell forms.”