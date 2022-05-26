26 experts to re-jig Nigeria, Africa education sector

About 26 speakers and business leaders from different sectors and continents have been gathered at the Pan African Schools Conference, tagged School Rewired. They are set to deliver functional and practical tips and easy to adopt strategies in schools. This conference will be delivered virtually and in two languages – English and French.

Some speakers at the conference include Okeyinfu Ajayi – Busy Minds Center and Kavabe Hub, Titi Adewusi of 9ija Kids, Dr Abimbola Ogundere of Lait Foundation, Rotimi Eyitayo of Team Masters, Edison Gbenga – Business and Sales Strategist (Ghana) and Carol Barlow – School Improvement Consultant.

Others are: Dr Fatoumatta Sisay – Epidemiologist and Higher Education Professional (America), Ubani Olatunbosun – Project Management and Business Analyst (UK), Lola Aneke – Cadet Academy – Special Education Needs Expert, Lanre Omoyele – Financial management and technology professional, Rhoda Odigboh – Curriculum Theorist and Special Education Needs Expert, Arc. Azumme Oboro – Davari Enterprise – Architect and Chef, Uche Anajemba – Business Strategist and Coach – Seplat Nigeria;

Mary Agent – Primary Childhood Educator and Positive Work Culture Advocate, Ekomobong Ikidde – Educator and Entrepreneur and Abiola Omoyele of Busy Minds School.

According to the convener, Okeyinfu Ajayi, founder, Busy Minds Center, an education company, The School Rewired Conference is designed to reverse the effects of Covid-19, refine the skills and awaken the soul of educators across the continent.

‘We deep dive into the elements that raise school and learning quality, for example, steam integration, functional pedagogy, teacher wellness as mitigation against burnout, financial management structures, hiring right, the impact of technology for growth, and such,’ Ajayi said.

She disclosed that affordability is a big deal for most schools in determining their budget and plans for professional development.

This is why the organizers, leverage technology to deliver the education solution across the continent, thus highlighting the effect of technology and the potential of this tool for sustainable impact in the public and private education space.

The virtual conference slated for August 19th and 20th 2022 will attract a minimum of 1500 participants drawn from Nigeria and other countries in Africa.

Participants can visit www.schoolrewired.com to register. Early bird rate is N3,000|$6. By July 1st – N5, 000| $10 and August – N10, 000| $20

Okeyinfu Ajayi is the Founder of an Education Company, Busy Minds Center which she founded in 2013, and an EdTech Child Safeguarding Product with several solutions cutting across education, business alignment, and entrepreneurship.

She is an evidence-based education strategist and a business alignment coach. Her work revolves around school structure, learning and pedagogy strategy, and business strategy.

She has spoken on several prestigious stages including the Enterprise Development Center of the Lagos Business School.