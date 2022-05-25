By James Ogunnaike

Operatives of Ogun State Police command have arrested a 25 year-old class teacher at a Nursery and Primary School in Ago Iwoye, Ijebu North local government area of the State, Ayobami Oluwatobiloba Runsewe, was arrested for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 13 year old girl(name withheld), who is a pupil in his class.

Runsewe, according to a release by the command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested following a report lodged at Ago Iwoye divisional headquarters by the victim’s mother.

She reported that “the suspect lured the victim to his house at Ayegbami area of Ago Iwoye after the school lesson at about 4:30 pm and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her”.

“The blood soaked pants of the victim was brought to the station as an evidence”.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ago Iwoye, SP Noah Adekanye detailed his detectives to the scene, where the randy teacher was promptly arrested”.

“On interrogation, he initially denied having anything with the victim, but when the victim confronted him, he was unable to say anything further”, Oyeyemi added.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.