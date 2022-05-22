.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Troops of the Multi-national Joint Task Force, MNJTF have neutralized twenty-two Boko Haram terrorists following increased aggressive patrols and mounted offensives on criminals’ hideouts in Lake Chad.

The Chief of Military Public Information, HQ MNJTF N’Djamena Chad, Lieutenant Colonel Kamarudeen Adegoke, made this known in a statement.

The statement said, “The troops of combined Taskforce Mallam Fatori/Damasak at forwarding Operations Base, Arege drawn from MNJTF Sectors 3 and 4 (Nigerian and Nigeriene troops) have continued with aggressive patrols from 27 April 2022 to dominate and put pressure on the criminals.

“With multiple sorties against the terrorists’ positions, Air Taskforce gave effective close air support and attacked the criminals to enable ground forces to access thitherto well-defended terrorists’ strongholds in the vicinity of Tumbun Rago.

“Despite strong resistance by the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), the ground troops charged through several obstacles and cleared the mined routes which made them come in contact with elements of the BHTs

“After the operational engagement which was firmly supported by the ATFs of OPHK and the MNJTF, a battle damage assessment clearly revealed at least 20 BHT were neutralised, twelve (12) AK47 rifles, 1X Mortar 60mm and large catches of ammunition of different calibres were recovered.”

He disclosed that the task force cleared the villages of Bourame and Magoume, saying that nothing of security significance was found with the villagers carrying out their normal routines.

It added, “The TF continued to the Kirta Wulgo and Tcholl settlements suspected to have Boko Haram terrorists hibernating there but the terrorists fled before the arrival of own troops.

“Makeshift shelters saw there were destroyed by the gallant troops.

” The combined ground and amphibious operations have exacted much pressure on the terrorists denying them freedom of movement and action and this would be sustained by the highly spirited troops,” it stated.

