Omo-Agege

A forum of former student leaders in Delta State has called on Deltans to rally around the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo- Agege who is vying for the governorship position in the state under the All Progressive Congress APC platform.

The Group made the appeal yesterday after a meeting convened by comrade Progress Omo-Agege in Abraka, Delta State.

Coordinator of Former student leaders forum Kennedy Tabuko in a statement said Omo-Agege is more qualified and experienced among the aspirants vying for the Governorship position in the state.

“We have taken time to scrutinize the profiles of those that have indicated interest to contest for Governorship in 2023 and after a rigorous debate, we adopted Omo-Agege based on his credentials.

“With the present list of aspirants across the various parties, no doubt Omo- Agege remains the best person to pilot the affairs of the state.

“Omo-Agege having worked with deferent political divides shows that he has the capacity to manage the state”.