By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Ekiti State Governor and Presidential aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi said zoning of the presidential seat in the 2023 electioneering will build trust and confidence in the Nigeria project.

Fayemi disclosed this on Thursday in an interview with newsmen shortly after addressing APC delegates separately in Borno and Yobe states.

“Nigeria is a diverse country and there are diverse competency. There are competent people across the the country but in a multi-cultural, multi-dimensional and multi-religious society, you also need zoning to build trust and confidence,” he declared.

He however said zoning should not suppress competence and democracy. He asked politicians to abide by whatever zoning arrangements put in place by theor parties. He said he will abide by the APC decision on the issue.

He said he will address human security including food and environmental security if given the ticket of his party and elected as president.

He also said the insecurity in the northeast requires use of technology. He assured he would deploy satellite to the troubled region of Sambisa Forests and the shores of the lake Chad if he becomes the president.

“It is an opportunity to build on what President Buhari has done and to also address the gaps because government is continuous,” he said.

Feyemi also pledged that members of his political party would be given equal opportunity to ensure dividends of democracy at all levels.