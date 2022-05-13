…Urges him to sack any of them intending to withdraw from race

… Pleads with FG to resolve issue with ASUU

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE National Chairman of Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for directing his cabinet members and other political appointees, who have indicated interest to seek for elective offices to resign.

Chief Nwanyanwu, who applauded President Buhari’s decision, while speaking with journalists, Thursday in Abuja, however, urged Mr. President to immediately sack any of them who intends or decide to withdraw from the presidential race.

Nwanyanwu argued that all the political appointees, who picked nomination forms directly or through proxies must be shown the way out because they have lost faith in the present administration and don’t have any reason to remain put.

The ZLP boss insisted that they must be sacked after the expiration of the Monday deadline, adding, “This show of greed displayed by the appointees should not be allowed to stay.”

According to him,

“Last week, we had the National Executive Committee, NEC, of our great party, the Zenith Labour Party, where the NEC called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct his appointees, who have shown interest in contesting for elective positions in the 2023 general elections to resign.

“Yesterday, after the meeting of Federal Executive Council, FEC, Mr. President directed in that way. So, we are here to thank Mr. President for acknowledged this timeouts decision in directing all his appointees, without exception, who have indicated interest to run for an office in 2023 to resign not later than Monday, next week.

“We acknowledged this, we thank the President, and that was why we said he should act as President we knew long ago, and he has so done so. But let him not stop there, it is possible that some of them may now want to retract their step that they are withdrawing, Mr. President, don’t listen to them.

“They have lost faith in your government. They no longer trust your administration. Leaving them behind, they will sabotage you because they have their mind somewhere else in that adventure, they planned to go. If any of them decides to withdraw, Mr. President sack him after Monday so that you can have new people that will finish this remaining part of your tenure with you.

“They are no longer interested in your government, they have no more faith in your government and you cannot continue to go with them.

“All of them that have picked nomination forms, and indicated interest to contest for presidency and other offices next year, Mr. President, sack them after Monday if they don’t resign. Do not take I am sorry Mr. President, I have withdrawn, they will sabotage your government, because you have stopped them from pursuing their venture.

“On the issue of industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Chief Nwanyanwu, lamented that the issue has dragged so long.”

While appealing to the President for an urgent intervention, the Zenith Labour Party Chairman, said, “Mr. President, ASUU is not asking for money to put into their pockets. What ASUU is asking for is for the government to improve the educational system to make it universal and that is why it is university, to be universal with it’s counterpart outside the country.

“That is all they are asking for. And we believe, this issue ought to have been resolved long ago. The government has the capacity to resolve it, the government has all the well withal, the funding to resolve this issue.”