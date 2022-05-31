By Chancel Sunday

Leadership of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, has inaugurated its campaign office in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State with a call on Nigerians to vote for the younger generation to lead affairs of the country.

Inaugurating the office at Seimbiri Ward 4, Oboro, yesterday, chairman of YPP in Burutu Local Government Area, Hon. Emizibo Fetonghan, noted that it was time for Nigerian youths to lead affairs of the country.

He said: “this gesture is a sign that we’re ready and it will not be business as usual for PDP in 2023, we’re sure of victory in Burutu and other parts of the state and I appeal to the people of Burutu council area, Delta state and Nigerians in general to vote for YPP, which is a party for the younger generation.

“It’s time for the younger generation to lead affairs of the country, we have come to change the narrative and a vote for YPP is a vote for progress”.

However, Delta Assembly aspirant of the YPP in Burutu Constituency 1, Chief Simeon Loku, thanked the party leadership for the timely preparation ahead of the 2023 general elections, stressing YPP was out for victory.

“We want to change the narrative of Burutu, the syndrome of underdevelopment of the riverine terrain must stop and we have come to assure the people that the younger generation must be in elective positions to rewrite the sorry episode of underdevelopment in Burutu.

“I appeal to all constituents to vote for YPP to bring development to the area and the people, and we’re ready to ensure our votes count”, he said.

