By Chancel Sunday

The Young Progressives Party, YPP, has demanded a change of leadership from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Burutu Constituency 1, Delta State, with the presentation of Chief Simeon Abraham Loku for Delta State House of Assembly in 2023 general elections.

Chief Loku, presenting his campaign manifestoes at Seimbiri Ward 4, Oboro community, yesterday, said he would give credible and effective representation to his constituents if elected to represent the people at the state Assembly.

He said: “it’s time for fresh hands to represent the people, my vision is to promote participatory democracy for the attainment of good governance for the enthronement of sustainable wealth creation and development initiatives in Burutu Constituency 1.

“My goals are simple, to bring about a government that is meeting the goals of the people, job creation, healthcare for constituents, free education for youths, sports development, building infrastructure, peace and security.

“My target goal is to bring about infrastructure development and youth empowerment, and I’m committed to creating legacies of good and effective governance in Burutu Constituency 1.

“I shall without hesitation initiate youth and women empowerment initiatives that would facilitate sprouting of young enterpreneurs in the constituency.

“I will also initiate and support bills that advocate education for young people on one hand, and skills acquisition for the talented and gifted on the other hand in the state. I therefore, appeal to my constituents to give me the mandate and I will not disappoint”.