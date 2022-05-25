By Dapo Akinrefon

An Ondo South Senatorial Aspirant, Mr. Boye Oyewumi, has tasked delegates of the All Progressives Congress,.APC, in Odigbo, Ese-Odo and OkeIgbo Local Government Areas to prioritize the development of the Senatorial district when they go all out to vote the party’s candidate for the Senatorial District on Saturday.

He stated this during a visit to delegates in Odigbo, Ese-Odo, and Oke-Igbo Local governments on Monday.

The former Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency, ONDIPA, stated that the time has come when the people of the Senatorial district must be intentional about who they want to steer the ship of the Senatorial district.

He said: “Politics is not enough, we must also think development, we must think growth. As you all go out to decide the party’s candidate in few days time, kindly make the decision that will advance the Senatorial district.

“Ondo South Senatorial district cannot afford to miss out on having a credible leadership, a representative that will go all out to do the needful for the people. We cannot afford to be left behind again.”

Oyewumi also stated that he remains the best candidate for the Senatorial district because he is confident about his ability to advance the interest of the Senatorial district if given the opportunity.

“All my achievements in my previous public offices are pure testament to what I can do; numerous occasions, i have proven myself to be worthy and suitable. I can do more than what I have done before, all I need is your support and votes. Your Destinies Are In Your Hands. Kindly let’s use our votes to secure our future”, he said.

In his remarks, the Director General of the Agbajowo Campaign Movement, Dr. Ibukun Omotehinse, while addressing the delegates and party stakeholders in Oke-Igbo, urged them not to vote because of sentiments.