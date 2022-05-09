.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress APC, and 2023 presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that Nigerians would not regret voting for him come 2023, promising to serve the country with all his strength, while ensuring the unity of Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu, who was in Katsina on Monday to canvass for the support of delegates ahead of the forthcoming presidential primary of the APC.

The former Lagos Governor urged the delegates not to see him as one of the aspirants with fake promises, stating that he possess the track records and experience to help the country overcome its numerous challenges.

Tinubu said if he is elected president, aside revamping the nation’s economy, he would see to it that the insecurity situation in the country is tackled, noting that efforts made by the Buhari led administration to that regard is already yielding result as the nightmare will soon be over.

However, he said the result is not magical as it may not be seen overnight, assuring that government will continue to fight until banditry and killings are eliminated.

“I am here to meet you, my brothers and sisters, to beg and secure your support for the primaries. We have to stage primaries before one becomes the candidate. You are very important to me for that. I come to unite Nigeria and not to divide Nigeria.

“Anybody can run for the presidency but not everybody can be the President. I am extremely different from other candidates who promise fake agenda. If I become the president, I will take care of all the abandoned projects for the economic development of the country.

“I am contesting to change the country for good and I say you will never regret giving me your support.”

On his part, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, while speaking on the occasion said: “the problems of Nigeria, though many can be conquered,” stating that the APC National Leader has the leadership capacity to help Nigeria overcome them.

In his words: “the world is full of history of many countries, leaders, who came saw and conquered. So, it is doable. It is possible but we have to have the right leader to do that and l I am sure of Asiwaju. His credentials speaks for him.”

“The many people he has brought into this party, were what we used to call his own boys of 20 years ago but today they are leaders calling the shorts in various fields.

“He is the first to come to us. Many will come. We are going to receive and listen to them as members of APC because at the end of the exercise, we want APC to move as one solid force to deliver in 2023, from the state to the federal. We will welcome everybody. We will talk to them but we know where we are. We know what we are doing and we know where we are going.”

Speaking earlier,

The State Party Chairman, Muhammad Sani, who welcomed the APC National Leader of the support of the Katsina APC towards actualizing his ambition to be the next president of Nigeria.

While eulogizing the giant strides of the APC frontline presidential hopeful, Sani said:

“Your contributions to the party in cash and kind, your democratic nature and other attributes are enough to have made you stand out amongst other aspirants.

“None of your political sons whom you have nurtured politically have performed below average since you left the seat of power as the Governor of Lagos state in 2007. Indeed, your developmental strides needs to be replicated in Nigeria.

With these qualities alone, you have our blessings, cooperation and support ahead of the forthcoming National party primaries to make you come out successful and as a gift for Nigerians come 2023.

“On this note, I will say welcome home the Asiwaju of Lagos, the Jagaban of Borgu and congratulations in advance his Excellency, the incoming president, Federal Republic of Nigeria.”