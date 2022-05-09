hails Akande, Osoba over aspirants’meeting

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Our Choice 2023 (BATOC23), on Monday challenged Yoruba leaders to rally effort towards ensuring that the region produced the country’s president in next year’s general election.

The group in a statement issued by its Convener/ Chairman, Ambassador Adejare Bello in Osogbo, stated that leaders and elders of thought in the zone need to step into the political situation in the region with a view to ensuring it get the ticket to vie for the presidency.

Bello, Nigerian envoy to Mexico, also urged southwest monarchs including Ooni of Ife, Alake of Egbe, Olubadan of Ibadan and others to ensure that southwest produce the next president.

It is time for other yoruba leaders including monarchs to follow the suit of Chiefs Bisi Akande and Segun Osoba to provide leadership and ensure that the growing numbers of aspirants in the region does not lead to crisis or division.

“We implore our traditional monarchs in southwest to foster peace in ensuring that credible candidate who can win election emerge in southwest ahead of 2023 presidential poll.

“Our choice in Osun APC is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our delegates are for him because he stood true to progressive credentials and precedence. He built manner leaders across the country. He planned and plotted their emergence. He co-hatched the ruling All Progressive Congress.

“Here in Osun, we are for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the party’s delegates are all behind him. We would vote for him anyday anytime”