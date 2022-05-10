By Festus Ahon

ASABA—BAYELSA West Elders Forum, has told the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tarline to withdraw her statements and “attendant support” for the decision of Mrs Susan Waibode Akpor-Kiridi Lokpobiri to contest the House of Representatives seat for the Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, describing it as unsatisfactory.

The forum, in a statement by its Chairman, Senator J. K. Brambaifa, Co-Chairman and former Acting Governor and elected Deputy Governor, Peremobowei Ebebi and and six others, said Lokpobiri’s decision to vie for the position was a flagrant abuse of the elders and violation of the outcome of the preliminary screening exercise conducted by the forum.

The statement read: “The said elders forum expresses with great shock and total dismay as the said Mrs Susan Waibode Akpor-Kiridi Lokpobiri will have the grounds to undermine the decision of the elders. Moreso, it should be put on record that the 35 per cent affirmative action for women does not mean that every woman is qualified to contest irrespective of whether she has the capacity and credibility to win election for the party.

“In view of the above, the forum is calling on the Minister for Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tarline to withdraw her statement and attendant support for such an inordinate ambition against the decision of the Bayelsa West Screening Committee.

“It is on record that most Nigerians have scored her performance as a Minister above board, but it surprises the elders to notice that her approach to arbitrarily advance the course of women’s 35% affirmative action is rather unwholesome, as it underplays several other variables, which are pivotal in dictating election results.

“The Minister should realise that the 35 per cent affirmative action for women is not a blanket affirmation for all kinds of women. For any woman to benefit from this concession, she must possess election-winning qualities.”

The statement listed the qualities to include; “having good knowledge of the constituency and the people you are expecting to vote for you; must have been in active politics (seen to have worked for others); all documents’ dates and names must be consistent and in agreement with laid down norms and must have the capacity in terms of funding that can be used at the initial stage if elected to be the flag bearer.