By Dapo Akinrefon

An amalgamation of indigenous groups, Lagos People’s Assembly, PLA, on Friday, threw its weight behind Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in 2023.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, convener of the group, Mr Ayodeji Emmanuel, said the PLA endorsed Sanwo-Olu because of how he was able to ensure the state remained above the curve economically despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also said that the indigenous groups are appreciative of the governor for ensuring that workers in Lagos didn’t miss their salaries for a single day and for what the describe as the people friendly policies of the government.

Emmanuel said: “Over the past three years, our state has experienced the transformational leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The last three years has witnessed an unprecedented commitment of his administration to the implementation of the Lagos master plan and he has in every way, justified the confidence reposed in him by the party then.

“Therefore, as we move closer to the critical processes that will culminate in the 2023 general election, it has become imperative, not only to inform the general public of our determination, to return Governor Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office, but also, to appreciate and demand, from the leadership of the APC, to return him unconditionally as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 election in our state.

“Sanwo-Olu has beyond reasonable doubt, proved his mettle to lead Lagos state to greater heights based on his administration’s commitment to infrastructural development, the success in tackling corona virus, strategic solutions to traffic gridlock as well as key interventions in various sectors in the state.

“We particularly are proud of his commitment to infrastructural development and the excellent manner in which he is tackling our security challenges, which is becoming the template for other States to copy.

“We must also mention that through the course of the period which our country battled with the coronavirus pandemic and economic recession, Sanwo-Olu ensured that Lagos State remained well-above the curve economically and also ensured that workers did not miss their salary for one day.

“We cannot but also appreciate him for always placing the interest of Lagosians first in every policy of his government.

“In conclusion, the foregoing and many more reasons formed the bedrock of the decision of the Lagos People’s Assembly, together with the leadership of our various organisations, to use this medium, to pass our vote of confidence and endorsement for another well-deserved term for Governor Sanwo-Olu, and prevail on the APC, to without further delay, support him to emerge as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 election in the state,” he said.